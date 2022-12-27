His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are appealing for information following the reported stabbing in Clon Dara in the early hours of Tuesday, December 27.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just before 1am, police received a report that a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

A man was reportedly stabbed in Clon Dara, pictured.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Thankfully, these are not thought to be life-threatening."

One man has been arrested.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an article with a blade in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 86 of 27/12/22,” the spokesperson said.

