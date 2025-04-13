Man hospitalised after suffering 'horrific violence' in masked gang attack in Creggan area of Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
A man has been hospitalised after suffering 'horrific violence' in an attack by a masked gang in the Creggan area of Derry.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge, said: “A report was received, at around 10.15pm, on Saturday, April 12, that a number of men, wearing balaclavas, had broken into a residential property in the Creevagh Heights area of the city and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 30s.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his leg, head and hands. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man that will leave physical and mental scars, along with trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this, ever.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1946 12/04/25.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area yesterday evening, Saturday, April 12."

