Man hospitalised with serious wound after reported stabbing in Derry; man arrested released on bail

A man has been hospitalised with a serious wound after a reported stabbing in Derry.

The incident was reported at approximately 9.30am in the Templemore area on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following the report of the stabbing in the Faustina Terrace area on July 6 has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: "Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service reported that they were attending a stabbing in the Faustina Terrace area just after 9.30am.

"Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they located a man aged in his 40s with a serious wound to his arm. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"The suspect was found shortly afterwards in a nearby residential address and arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. While being detained, he became aggressive with our officers and was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police.

"On arrival at custody, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft."

Chief Inspector Pearce continued: "I want to reassure the local community that this matter was resolved quickly, and the suspect remains in custody.

"You will continue to see our officers in the area today, carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would appeal to anyone with information, particularly, dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 487 of 06/07/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/