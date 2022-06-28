Man hospitalised with slash wounds after incident

Detectives are investigating the incident in Carlton Drive during which the man was injured.

Police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after midday.

Upon arrival, a man, aged in his twenties, who had sustained a number of slash-type wounds to his body was located at the scene, beside a vehicle on the street. NIAS transferred the male victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries which, at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened, who was involved and a motive.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "If you witnessed what occurred or, if you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, I would urge you to make contact with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 27/06/22.