Man hospitalised with slash wounds to face

Detectives investigating the serious assault which occurred at the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry on Sunday, August, 28, arrested a 43 year old man this morning.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported to police that a man in his 30s had been assaulted at a house in the area at around 5am.

"The male was taken to hospital and treated for slash wound injuries to his face following the incident.

PSNI make one arrest

"A 43 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

"This assaulted occurred in the centre of the village of Ballymagorry and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 483 28/08/22.