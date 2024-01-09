News you can trust since 1772

Man in 50s and woman in teens or early 20s involved in reported altercation

A man in his 50s and woman in her teens or early 20s were involved in a reported altercation near Dungiven on Saturday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

It was reported a man, aged in his 50s, wearing a hat and body warmer, and a woman, in her teens or early 20s, with glasses and dressed in dark clothing, were involved in an altercation on the Ballyquin Road between Dungiven and Limavady at around 8.45pm.

“The man and woman then got into a dark coloured small van, possibly a Volkswagen Caddy or Citroen Berlingo, and drove off in the direction of Limavady. The van may have had a partial registration of VUI.

The incident occurred on the Ballyquin Road.The incident occurred on the Ballyquin Road.
The incident occurred on the Ballyquin Road.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are keen to speak to either of the people involved, or anyone who was in the Ballyquin Road area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday night. Also any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area between these times,” the PSNI said.

Contact 101 quoting reference of 1546 06/01/24.