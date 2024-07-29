Man in 50s arrested in connection with freedom of information data breach i
Detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach last August have this morning, July 29, arrested a 54-year-old man.
The arrest follows from a search on July 25 in Derry.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly said: “We will continue to investigate and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”