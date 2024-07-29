Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach last August have this morning, July 29, arrested a 54-year-old man.

The arrest follows from a search on July 25 in Derry.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.