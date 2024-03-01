Man in court charged with threats to kill, possession of offensive weapon and assault of woman

Bishop Street Courthouse.

Damian O'Hara (44) of Kular Court in Derry city centre was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred between February 27 and 28.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were initially called to the scene of a domestic incident on February 28 where a woman said that her boyfriend was going to slit her throat, the court was told.

Police went to O'Hara's address and made their presence known. O'Hara refused to let them in and police had to enter the property themselves, arresting him, the court heard.

Police said that O'Hara had entered his partner's property where he threw a glass candle at her, missing but causing damage when it broke, Derry Magistrates’ Court was further told on Friday.

The court also heard that the woman claimed that O'Hara grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the door.

When the alleged victim went to get him alcohol, as he had demanded, O'Hara was said to have grabbed a knife, telling her that he would 'stab her in the throat and watch her die', the court was told.

O'Hara made no comment when he was interviewed by police but Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that he was also due to appear in court for another domestic incident from August last year, also involving making threats to kill with a knife.

Police told the court that O'Hara had 35 previous convictions, including a number for assault and breaking court orders.

They opposed bail, saying that O'Hara was at a clear risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that this was an 'obviously very serious incident' but he said that both O'Hara and the injured party had 'been together drinking'.

He also told the local magistrates’ court that the alleged victim did not show injuries consistent with the allegations made against the defendant.