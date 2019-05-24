Man in Derry car park says 'I am waiting on my wife' - seconds later P.S.N.I. find drugs, £6,000 in cash and seize BMW

A man was found with drugs and cash in his car after he told police he was waiting on his wife in a Derry car park earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the Faustina Retail Park car park on Buncrana Road.

The P.S.N.I. carried out a search of a property and found additional quantities of drugs and more than 6,000 cash.

Police said they were in the area returning items to local businesses when they were made aware of the man's presence in a nearby car park.

Staff from a few of the nearby businesses and local people told the police they believed the man was dealing drugs in the car park.

"This male is not quite as happy to see his local neighbourhood officer magically appear at his driver's window," said P.S.N.I.

"Initially he explains that he is waiting on his wife who is shopping nearby.

"However when police point out the community's concerns he confirms he has drugs in his car and cash in his pocket.

"This male is then arrested for drug related offences and when searched is found to be in possession of £1,280 cash.

"His BMW vehicle is then searched and drugs are located. These drugs are seized along with the car being used in this illegal activity."

The P.S.N.I. then went to a property where they carried out a search during which they discovered more drugs and more than £6,000 in cash.

"Police are in the process of building a strong case against this individual and hope that a percentage if not all of the money seized will be returned via the courts to positive community projects within Ballyarnett District Electoral Area.

"This should be a timely reminder that when we work together crime does not pay," concluded the police.

