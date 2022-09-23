Man in his 30s and teen arrested after cars damaged

Elaghmore Park

Police at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses following reports of criminal damage to a number of motor vehicles in the Elaghmore Park area.

Police received reports shortly before 2.10am today, Friday, September 23.

Two people - a man in his 30s and a teenage male - have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 103 of 23/09/22.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...