Man in his 50s with greying hair, dark suit, sought by police investigating outraging public decency on train to Derry
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.
Sergeant McCollam said: “It was reported that at approximately 3.15pm on Sunday, September 10 of this year, a man committed an act of outraging public decency on a train travelling from Belfast to the city.
“We are keen to specifically talk with a man and a woman, with a teenage girl, who may have been made aware of this incident by another witness after the train had stopped in Derry/Londonderry.
“The suspect was described as a man in his 50s with dark greying hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark suit and a white shirt.”
People are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 746 of 12/09/23 or by making a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.