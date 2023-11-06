News you can trust since 1772

Man in his 50s with greying hair, dark suit, sought by police investigating outraging public decency on train to Derry

A man in his 50s with dark greying hair who was wearing a dark suit and white shirt is being sought by police investigating a report of outraging public decency on a train to Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Sergeant McCollam said: “It was reported that at approximately 3.15pm on Sunday, September 10 of this year, a man committed an act of outraging public decency on a train travelling from Belfast to the city.

“We are keen to specifically talk with a man and a woman, with a teenage girl, who may have been made aware of this incident by another witness after the train had stopped in Derry/Londonderry.

The incident occurred on a train to Derry.The incident occurred on a train to Derry.
“The suspect was described as a man in his 50s with dark greying hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark suit and a white shirt.”

People are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 746 of 12/09/23 or by making a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.