Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Sergeant McCollam said: “It was reported that at approximately 3.15pm on Sunday, September 10 of this year, a man committed an act of outraging public decency on a train travelling from Belfast to the city.

“We are keen to specifically talk with a man and a woman, with a teenage girl, who may have been made aware of this incident by another witness after the train had stopped in Derry/Londonderry.

The incident occurred on a train to Derry.

“The suspect was described as a man in his 50s with dark greying hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark suit and a white shirt.”