Man in his 60s charged with carrying imitation firearm and driving whilst unfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 60s has been charged with carrying an imitation firearm and driving when unfit, the PSNI have said.

Detectives in Derry confirmed on Monday that they had charged the man with a number of offences.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement confirming the development.