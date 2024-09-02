Man in his 60s charged with carrying imitation firearm and driving whilst unfit

By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:13 BST
A man in his 60s has been charged with carrying an imitation firearm and driving when unfit, the PSNI have said.

Detectives in Derry confirmed on Monday that they had charged the man with a number of offences.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement confirming the development.