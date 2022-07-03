Man in hospital with head injury after iron bar beating in Derry

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “We received a report on Sunday morning, 3rd July around 9.30am that a male in a house in the Glenbank Gardens area had been attacked with iron bars.

“There was an earlier disturbance involving two females outside the property before two males entered the house and beat a man aged in his 20s with irons bars before making off on foot.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury and suspected broken arm in the attack.”

Det. Sgt. Ballentine said enquiries are ongoing. “Anyone who may have information, including mobile phone or other footage, is asked to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 592 of 3/7/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/