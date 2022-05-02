Man injured in serious assault in Waterloo Street

At approximately 1am, a man, aged in his 20s was outside a bar in the Waterloo Street area of the city when he was struck by another man causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

The victim was taken to hospital a short time later, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have mobile phone footage or who may have any information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 256 of 02/05/22.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information.