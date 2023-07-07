News you can trust since 1772
Man jailed for ‘absolutely, utterly disgusting’ offence of spitting in police officer’s face

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for what a judge described as an 'absolutely utterly disgusting' offence of spitting in a police officer's face.
By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

Oran Campbell (19) of Creggan Heights admitted a series of offences that occurred on February 25.

The court heard police were on patrol in the Waterloo Place area when Campbell stepped out and kicked the police vehicle.

Police stopped and Campbell shouted at them calling them 'Orange b******s' and 'f****ts'.

He made remarks about Chief Inspector John Caldwell and disabled people, the court heard.

Campbell then spat in the face of one officer and on the cap of another.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said this was 'disgraceful behaviour' and his client accepted that.

He said Campbell was 'very intoxicated' and had shown remorse for his actions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said said Campbell 'clearly meant to spit in the officer's face.'

He said he was not going to tolerate this 'disgusting behaviour' and imposed a four month sentence.