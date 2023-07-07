Man jailed for ‘absolutely, utterly disgusting’ offence of spitting in police officer’s face

Bishop Street Courthouse

Oran Campbell (19) of Creggan Heights admitted a series of offences that occurred on February 25.

The court heard police were on patrol in the Waterloo Place area when Campbell stepped out and kicked the police vehicle.

Police stopped and Campbell shouted at them calling them 'Orange b******s' and 'f****ts'.

He made remarks about Chief Inspector John Caldwell and disabled people, the court heard.

Campbell then spat in the face of one officer and on the cap of another.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said this was 'disgraceful behaviour' and his client accepted that.

He said Campbell was 'very intoxicated' and had shown remorse for his actions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said said Campbell 'clearly meant to spit in the officer's face.'