Man jailed for assaulting former partner told her ‘I would like to kill you’

Bishop Street Courthouse

Kiral Cian McGilloway (34) of Crawford Square in Derry admitted a series of offences that occurred on November 24 last year.

The court heard that the injured party drove to the Strand Road station and alerted police her partner, the defendant, had assaulted her.

She had redness and scratches on her neck, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told police that she was in bed with the defendant but left as he was being aggressive accusing her of being unfaithful, the court was told.

She said she drove to Muff for fuel and received messages from the defendant threatening to burn her belongings if she didn't return.

She went back to the house but sat outside talking to McGilloway on the phone.

He came out but had no belongings with him and he tried to get into the car but she had kicked it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She opened the window to talk to the defendant and he tried to pull her towards him.

When she tried to close the window she accidentally opened it and he dived in and opened the doors and McGilloway climbed into the back seat and tried to pull her in.

In the course of this he tore a hoodie she was wearing and then managed to grab her phone.

She told police that McGilloway had grabbed her clothes and she was 'gasping for air' and he told her 'I would like to kill you,' the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he left the vehicle she drove straight to the PSNI Station to report the incident.

McGilloway was interviewed but made no admissions and denied stealing the phone or damaging her clothes.

He said he was aware there had been a Restraining Order in force.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said McGilloway had spent a short period in custody but he accepted these were 'serious offences aggravated by domestic abuse.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that a Restraining Order had been imposed which McGilloway had not honoured.

He said that offences aggravated by domestic abuse was something that was taken 'very seriously in this city.'