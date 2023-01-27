Adam Toner (35) of Great James Street in Derry admitted two assaults on paramedics and a criminal damage charge to a PSNI vehicle on August 2 last year.

The court heard on Friday that police were called to a flat in Great James Street after a report that paramedics had been threatened with a knife.

They were told that paramedics were called by Toner and while they were trying to treat him he became aggressive and picked up a Stanley knife and moved towards the ambulance staff.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He told the ambulance crew to 'get the f--k out'.

After he was arrested he spat on the floor of a police vehicle, requiring a deep clean.

A defence solicitor said that there was always 'a degree of peril' when dealing with assaults on paramedics.

He said that these were 'technical assaults' and there was no actual physical assault.

The solicitor said that 'there was something not right' about the defendant and a friend had realised this and kept himself between Toner and the paramedics.

The court heard that Toner had been the victim of a serious assault and the solicitor said he 'hasn't been right' since that.

Judge McElholm said that this type of behaviour towards the caring professions 'will not be tolerated'.

He added: "These people are paid a fraction of what they should be paid, and as well as this an increasing number of people are assaulting them."