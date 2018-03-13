Man jailed for nine months for disorderly

A 22-years-old man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed for a total of nine months.

Jordan Kavanagh, of Brompton Court, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on December 26, 2017.

He also admitted assaulting two police officers on February 8, this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Kavanagh was arrested for an unrelated matter and police became concerned that he was under the influence of drugs.

He was taken to hospital and began to shout in the waiting area in front of staff and members of the public, including young children.

Kavanagh was warned about his behaviour, however, he continued to swear and act in an aggressive manner.

In the early hours of February 8, the defendant rang police and claimed he was going to go into the river.

Officers attended and he said he just wanted a lift to the Waterside.

Kavanagh was highly intoxicated and was arrested for breaching bail conditions. As he was being transported to the police station, he demanded that the officers stop the car to allow him to speak to his girlfriend.

When they refused, Kavanagh said: “I am going to kick the f*** out of you, how dare you not stop.”

The defendant attempted to head butt an officer and kicked a second.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client has issues with alcohol and ‘significant’ mental health problems, however he has an offer of full time employment.