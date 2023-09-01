Man jailed for slapping 11-month old daughter for moving when he was changing nappy

Bishop Street Courthouse

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims in the case admitted three charges of child cruelty on dates between January 1, 2014 and June 30, 2019 to his two sons and his daughter.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard in statements on Friday that the children said that their father 'was always being aggressive'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion he had slapped the oldest son in the face and kept him off school until the marks faded, the court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children said that they were not allowed to play outside nor have friends round.

The court heard that one of the children then aged 4-years-old was punched several times on the arm.

The children were also hit with a wooden spoon as well as being kicked by their father, the local Magistrates’ Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victim impact reports from the defendant’s ex-wife and two of the defendant’s children revealed that they were 'afraid' of their father and that on more than one occasion that he had kept the children off school in order 'to hide bruises'.

The children's grandmother also told the Police Service of Northern Ireland that she felt 'uncomfortable' visiting the house and that the oldest child had told her about being physically illtreated by his father including being kicked and punched.

On one occasion he broke a toy light sabre over one of the children, the court was told.

At interview the man confirmed to the Police Service of Northern Ireland that he could be 'physical' with the children but said that the marks on his oldest was because the boy had 'sensitive skin'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He confirmed slapping the 11-month-old baby because she had started to crawl away when he was changing her, the court was told.

He claimed that the baby would understand 'physical chastisement'.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said it was difficult to make any mitigation in this case.

He said that the defendant 'doesn't even want me to try.'

The barrister said that the man had no previous record and has 'felt the impact of his offending.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this case had clearly passed the custody threshold.

He said that he thought that we had put those days behind us when 'people physically chastised their children.'

The judge said that this was not 'the odd slap' but was a 'sustained and frequent' course of action.

He said that the children were 'terrorised and afraid of him'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told the local Magistrates’ Court that the man would get credit for his early guilty plea and so he would impose a sentence of six months on each charge and not make them consecutive.