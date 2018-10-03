Man kicked out at police officer

A man who kicked out at a police officer, striking him on the chest, has received a suspended sentence.

Emmet Padraig Murphy, who has a bail address at Ross Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to assaulting police on November 1, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 28-years-old was in custody for an unrelated matter when he began to struggle with police and kicked out at the officer. He also told the officer ‘f*** off you orange b*****d’ during the incident.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop suspended a two month sentence for two years.