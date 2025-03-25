Man knocked unconscious and suffers broken jaw in reported assault near Craigavon Bridge

A man was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw in an assault close to Craigavon Bridge last Friday.

Police are investigating the report of the assault and are appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred in the area of Craigavon Bridge to John Street on Friday, March 21 between 5-7pm when there has been an altercation between two males, police said.

It’s understood a third male intervened and knocked one of the other two males unconscious. NIAS and police attended, at which time the third male had left the area.

Following the assault, one of the two males attended hospital where he was treated for facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam footage relevant to the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1317 of 21/03/25.

Information can be provided online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800555111, anonymously.