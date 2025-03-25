Man knocked unconscious and suffers broken jaw in reported assault near Craigavon Bridge

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw in an assault close to Craigavon Bridge last Friday.

Police are investigating the report of the assault and are appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred in the area of Craigavon Bridge to John Street on Friday, March 21 between 5-7pm when there has been an altercation between two males, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s understood a third male intervened and knocked one of the other two males unconscious. NIAS and police attended, at which time the third male had left the area.

The incident occurred near the Craigavon BridgeThe incident occurred near the Craigavon Bridge
The incident occurred near the Craigavon Bridge

Following the assault, one of the two males attended hospital where he was treated for facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam footage relevant to the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1317 of 21/03/25.

Information can be provided online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800555111, anonymously.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice