Man left badly shaken following arson attack in Derry

A man has been left badly shaken after arsonists set fire to the entrance to the house he was in the Skeoge area of Derry this week, police have said.

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the early morning attack at a property in Clon Elagh on Monday, October 7.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Shortly after 5.30am we received a report of a fire at a property in the Clon Elagh area. Damage was caused to a door at the house.

“A man, aged in his thirties, was in the property at the time. While he was physically uninjured, he has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who have ruled the blaze to be deliberate.

“We are treating this as arson,” Det. Sergeant Donnell said, adding: “Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 of 07/10/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”