Man left unconscious, has phone, money and clothing stolen in reported Derry robbery
A young man was left unconscious and had his phone, money and clothing stolen in Derry at the weekend.
Police are appealing for information after the received a report of a robbery in the Glen Road Green area on Saturday, May 29.
Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “At it was reported that a 22 year old man was assaulted and robbed in the area.
“It is believed that two people were involved in the assault where a man was left unconscious and they also made off with his phone, a sum of money and clothing.
“We would appeal for anyone who has information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1003 of 31/05/21.
“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”