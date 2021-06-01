Man left unconscious, has phone, money and clothing stolen in reported Derry robbery

Police are appealing for information after the received a report of a robbery in the Glen Road Green area on Saturday, May 29.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “At it was reported that a 22 year old man was assaulted and robbed in the area.

“It is believed that two people were involved in the assault where a man was left unconscious and they also made off with his phone, a sum of money and clothing.

The incident occurred in the Glen Road area.

“We would appeal for anyone who has information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1003 of 31/05/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.