Man ordered to pay victims £1,000 after assault, criminal damage and theft

Bishop Street Courthouse

A man has been sentenced at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assault, criminal damage and theft.

Jack Boyd (27) of Drumgesh Gardens was charged following an incident on January 13 when police were called after Boyd entered his aunt's house and punched her partner before shouting abuse at him, his aunt, and her 15-year-old son.

While in the house, he damaged a number of items, including a Ring doorbell.

When interviewed, Boyd claimed to have had a scuffle with the victim and admitted the damage.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said Boyd believed there to be 'domestic disharmony' between his aunt and her partner and had gone to the house to confront him about it in his 'drink and drug-induced state.'

He said Boyd admitted to the bulk of the charges and had given up drink and drugs since.

District Judge Barney McElholm called the incident 'disgraceful', sentencing him to five months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordering him to pay his victims £1000.