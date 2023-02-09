Man pleads guilty to attempting to incite child to engage in sexual activity

Police welcomed four guilty pleas entered by 44-year-old Patrick Devine at Coleraine Crown Court on February 7.

Detective Inspector Richard Vasey from the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team said: “Mr. Devine believed he was talking to three young girls aged 12, 13 and 14. The profiles he was talking to were actually decoys and law enforcement officers.

“We have specialist officers within the Child Internet Protection Team who are dedicated to shining a light on these often hidden crimes, robustly investigating and bringing those responsible before the courts. Our aim is to protect further vulnerable young people from harm.

Court