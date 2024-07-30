Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed that a man in his 50s who was arrested in Derry in connection with the investigation into the freedom of information data breach last year, has been released from custody.

A PSNI spokesperson stated : “A 54-year-old man arrested in the Derry area on Monday, July 29, by detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach last August, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.”