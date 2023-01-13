News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man remanded in custody on charge of witness intimidation

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court on a charge of witness intimidation.

By Staff Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 3:22pm
Court
Court

Conor Leitch (33) of Anderson Crescent appeared charged with one count of witness intimidation on January 12.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail.

Hide Ad

She told the court police were called by a female who told them Leitch had been contacting her asking her to change a statement she had made about earlier incidents.

He is prohibited from having any contact with the female under bail conditions.

Most Popular

The officer said the woman told police she had blocked Leitch on social media but he contacted her through PayPal to say he wanted to get back together.

Bail was opposed due to the fact this was his third breach.

Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client denied any attempts to influence the woman.

Bail was refused and Leitch was remanded in custody to appear again on February 2.