Man returned for trial on series of drug charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.
By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Gerald Lavy (38) of Melmore Gardens in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He faced a total of 14 drug charges including being concerned in the supply of drugs as well as offering to supply various drugs and possessing drugs.

All of the charges relate to dates between July 2021 and November 2022.

It was accepted by Lavy and his defence that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions made at the preliminary enquiry at the Bishop Street Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

Lavy indicated to the court that he did not want to call any witnesses or to make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 8 and remanded in custody.