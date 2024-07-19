Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offence charges

By Court reporter
Published 19th Jul 2024
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offences.

Stephen Benson (29) of Rathkeele Way in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He is charged with one charge of sexual assault by penetration on a female, and is also charged with attempted sexual assault on the same woman on July 9, 2022.

Benson was further charged with two counts of sexual assault on another female on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

During the hearing on Friday, Benson said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 11 and released on bail.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was denying all the charges.

