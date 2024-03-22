Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drug charges
The man, who is currently in custody and has been given anonymity by the court, was charged with, between January 19 last year and February 6 last year, being concerned in the supply of and being in possession of cannabis and obstruction of police.
The accused was also charged with, between July 3 last year and July 6 last year, being concerned in the supply of and being in possession of cannabis.
It was accepted at Derry Crown Court on Friday morning that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions made on his behalf.
The defendant chose not to make any statement or to call any witnesses.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on April 25 in custody.