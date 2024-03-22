Bishop Street Courthouse

The man, who is currently in custody and has been given anonymity by the court, was charged with, between January 19 last year and February 6 last year, being concerned in the supply of and being in possession of cannabis and obstruction of police.

The accused was also charged with, between July 3 last year and July 6 last year, being concerned in the supply of and being in possession of cannabis.

It was accepted at Derry Crown Court on Friday morning that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions made on his behalf.

The defendant chose not to make any statement or to call any witnesses.