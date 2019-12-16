Man's house burgled while he was out celebrating Christmas with friends

A significant sum of cash was stolen when a man's house was burgled while he celebrated Christmas with his friends at the weekend.

Detectives in Strand Road are investigating the burglary at the house in Derg View in Castlederg at the weekend.

Sometime between 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 and 2.30am on Sunday, December 15 a home was entered and a significant sum of money was taken.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd stated “It is abhorrent that whilst this man was out celebrating Christmas with friends, like many others this weekend, his home was violated.

"We are appealing for anyone in the area who may have seen anything, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it is, to please come forward and speak with police.”

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation should contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 382 15/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.