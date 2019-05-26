Man seriously injured after being assaulted, hit by van

A man has been seriously injured after being assaulted and hit by a van in Derry.

The incident occurred in Drumleck Gardens during the early hours of Sunday, May 26.

A 32 year old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted and struck by a van at around 1.40 a.m.

The assailant then made off in the van.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may know the current whereabouts of the van, which is believed to be a blue Vauxhall. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 225 26/05/19.”