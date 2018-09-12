Man shot in Derry

A man has been shot in Derry.

The incident took place in the Oakland Park area of Creggan on Wednesday evening,

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell slammed those responsible for the attack.

“A young man has been shot in the legs at Oakland Park in Creggan.

“I utterly condemn this attack,” said Colr. Campblell.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the Police immediately,”