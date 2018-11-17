Man shot in Derry

A man in his 30s was shot in Derry on Friday evening confirmed the PSNI.

The alleged attack took place in the Rinmore Drive area of Creggan.

Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin said: “Shortly before 9:10pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was shot a number of times at a house in the area. The man received gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and to one of his hands. It is also believed the man was attacked with iron bars during the incident with injuries to his legs and arms.

“The man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries that are potentially life changing.

“Enquiries are continuing but police are treating this as a paramilitary style attack.

“This vicious and barbaric incident has left a man with potentially life changing injuries and the recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack in a build-up residential area should be condemned.

“There can be no justification for this type of attack and needs to stop. The local community should be outraged this shooting incident took place in their area.

“Officers who attended the incident to keep the local community safe came under attack from missiles at the scene. Police will continue to serve their local communities and everyone must work together to bring those to justice for this offence.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1290 16/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Campbell condemned those responsible for carrying out the attack.

“The shooting of this man is wrong,” said Colr. Campbell.

”There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward.”

Friday’s incident is the second shooting to take place in Derry in three days

A man in his 30s was shot in the legs in the Gogarty Close area of Ballymagroarty on Wednesday evening,