Man shot in Derry - ‘vicious’ and ’sickening’ attack say police

A 35 year-old man was shot in Derry on Friday evening.

The attack occurred shortly after 6:00pm on Friday at the rear of a row of shops in Central Drive, Creggan

Central Drive, Creggan. (Photo: Google Street View)

Police described the incident as “vicious” and “sickening”.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters described the condition of the man as “serious” and stated that he has been left with a “potentially life changing injury”.

“A 35 year old man was admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg after he was reported to have been shot shortly after 6pm to the rear of shops in the area of Central Drive,” said D.I. Winters.

” It was reported that three masked men were involved in what was a vicious and sickening attack which has left this man with a serious and potentially life changing injury.

“There is absolutely no justification for this attack we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else. The people behind this attack should be seen for what they are, hypocritical thugs trying to exert coercive control over communities by creating a climate of fear.”

D.I. Winters added: “If you saw anything or know anything about this incident which could assist us with our investigation I would ask that you contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1110 08/02/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”