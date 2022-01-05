Man shot in leg in County Derry after shooter fires through front door

PSNI.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Finvola Park area of the County Derry town on Tuesday evening (January 4th).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received before 9.00pm that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after a number of shots were fired through the front door of the house.

“The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries are at a very early stage and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1545 04/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.