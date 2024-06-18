Bishop Street Courthouse

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday how a man is alleged to have shown a taxi driver a gun and ammunition and a crocodile head while travelling in his vehicle.

John Harkin (50) of Green Park Drive in Antrim appeared charged with possessing a revolver in suspicious circumstances, possessing ammunition and possessing a hunting knife on June 12.

The defendant is also charged with four counts of possessing various drugs including cocaine on June 17.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

She told Derry Magistrates’ Court that on June 12 a taxi man picked up a fare in the Waterside area believed to have been Harkin.

In the course of the journey the accused allegedly produced the firearm and ammunition as well as a crocodile head.

The taxi man said he believed the weapon to be a replica and at interview the accused said it had 'been decommissioned'.

The officer said that on June 17 police searched Harkin's address and recovered various items including the revolver, a BB gun, a crossbow and knives.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as Harkin has 222 previous convictions, fifty of which are for possessing drugs and three for possessing firearms.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the incident in the taxi had been captured on a dashcam and it appeared on the footage that Harkin pulls the items out of a bag.

He said it appeared the taxi driver told Harkin 'to take himself off'.

The solicitor said that during interview Harkin had told police where he had bought the gun and the crocodile head was on the mantlepiece when police searched the house.

He accepted his client had 'a terrible record' but said that he could be released on bail on condition he stay out of the city.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was 'an idiotic course of behaviour'.

But he said he would give him one chance and released him on bail on condition he does not enter Derry except for court.