Man stabbed in Derry city centre

A man has been stabbed in Derry city centre this evening.

The man is thought to have been stabbed in Foyle Street.

The mans condition has not yet been confirmed.

Police are currently at the scene and have cordoned off a section of the street.

It is believed the man was seen walking with a knife stuck into his abdomen before collapsing on the pavement.

Passersby comforted the man before paramedics arrived.

Sinn Fein councillor, Kevin Campbell said: “There has been a very serious incident in Foyle Street.

“It has been reported that a man has been stabbed in the stomach and has been taken to hospital.

“It is advisable to avoid this area and anyone with any information on the incident to bring it forward,” said Colr. Campbell.

Investigations are ongoing.

