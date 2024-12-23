Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives in Derry have renewed their appeal for information after a horrific attack in which a man was stabbed in the eye with a screwdriver at the weekend.

Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the investigation was subsequently “released on bail to allow for further police enquiries”.

Speaking about the shocking attack in the Kilfennan area on Saturday, Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “It was reported that at around 4.00am two men attended a flat in the Canterbury Park area and assaulted the male occupant, stabbing him in the eye with a screwdriver. The two men made off from the scene.

“The victim has suffered injuries to his eye."

Police have renewed their appeal. (File picture)

SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly described the incident as “a horrendous and violent burglary”.

"Canterbury Park is a residential area with many young families and people are shocked and concerned that this has happened on their doorsteps.

“My thoughts are with the victim of this incident and I hope they go on to make a full and quick recovery.

"There is no place for violence like this in our city and I would urge anyone with any information or CCTV or doorbell footage to get in touch with the police,” Colr. Reilly said, adding:

“I welcome the police’s quick response and those responsible for this burglary must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.”

Issuing a fresh appeal yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist, is asked to contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 1247 of 21/12/24.”