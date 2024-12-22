Man stabbed in the eye with screwdriver in Derry flat
A man has been arrested in connection with the reported incident in the Kilfennan area and detectives are now appealing for information.
Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “It was reported that at around 4.00am two men attended a flat in the Canterbury Park area and assaulted the male occupant, stabbing him in the eye with a screwdriver. The two men made off from the scene.
“The victim has suffered injuries to his eye.
“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1247 of 21/12/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/