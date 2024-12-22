Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information after a man sustained facial injuries in a reported aggravated burglary on Saturday, December 21.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested in connection with the reported incident in the Kilfennan area and detectives are now appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “It was reported that at around 4.00am two men attended a flat in the Canterbury Park area and assaulted the male occupant, stabbing him in the eye with a screwdriver. The two men made off from the scene.

“The victim has suffered injuries to his eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1247 of 21/12/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/