Man stole bicycle and tampered with vehicles during early morning spree
Police at Strand Road have issued a fresh appeal for information about the recent incidents.
“We are currently investigating the theft of a bicycle and tampering to motor vehicles within the area of Kingsfort Park, Londonderry on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at around 03.15 hours.
“It was reported that a man has entered numerous gardens and driveways, stealing a bicycle and attempting to gain entry and or cause damage to some parked vehicles.
“If you were in the area of Kingsfort Park in the early hours of June 24 and saw any suspicious persons we would like to hear from you. Please call Police on 101 quoting reference CC860 of 24/06/2023,” a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.