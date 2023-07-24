Man stole bicycle and tampered with vehicles during early morning spree

Police at Strand Road have issued a fresh appeal for information about the recent incidents.

“We are currently investigating the theft of a bicycle and tampering to motor vehicles within the area of Kingsfort Park, Londonderry on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at around 03.15 hours.

“It was reported that a man has entered numerous gardens and driveways, stealing a bicycle and attempting to gain entry and or cause damage to some parked vehicles.

The incidents occurred in Kingsfort Park