Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Cluny Gardens area of Clady, on Friday.

It was reported that two masked men entered the house shortly before 8pm on Friday evening and attacked a male occupant with wooden posts. The occupant, a man aged in his 30’s, was struck a number of times and sustained a broken arm and severe cuts and bruising.

An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could help with the investigation to call them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1686 02/12/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

PSNI