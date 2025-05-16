Man suffers serious facial injuries after being kicked and punched in the head in Strabane

A man suffered serious facial injuries after being kicked and punched in the head in Strabane in the early hours of Friday.

The incident was reported to police just after 2am. The victim is reported to have been walking along the Water Wall on Main Street in the town when he was assaulted; kicked and punched to the head.

Two men, aged 19 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and they both remain in custody at this time.

Police in Strabane said they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed what occurred, or who may have been travelling in this area prior to and around 2am and has any relevant footage to call 101.

Members of the public can also submit a report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/