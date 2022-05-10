Man sustains facial injuries in assault at Lower Nassau Street

Shortly before midnight, it was reported that three men entered a property in Lower Nassau Street and assaulted the male occupant, aged 45-years old. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “This incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary, and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us. We’re also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11:50pm and midnight, and who may have seen a number of males in the area acting suspiciously to contact us.”