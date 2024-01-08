Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of an assault in Strabane in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 7.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1.30am, police received a report that a man had sustained injuries to his nose and his face after being assaulted by another male during an altercation which occurred in the Railway Street area of the town.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information which may assist us, to get in touch.

The PSNI are appealing for information.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 132 of 07/01/24.”