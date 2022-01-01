Man sustains fractured jaw, facial injuries in gang assault in Derry

PSNI.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “At approximately 10pm a 34-year-old male was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city, by a group of up to five males.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.

“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 1134 30/12/21.”