Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses to an assault which has left a man with serious head injuries, including a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

The assault occurred in the Waterloo Place area of the city at around 1.45am on Saturday, July 6.The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was reported to have been punched once by another man and was taken to hospital for treatment.Local policing Inspector Craig said: "We have since been updated that the victim suffered injuries which were much more serious than originally thought, and he remains in hospital with a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area that night who may have witnessed what occurred. It is believed that the man who threw the punch was wearing a white top and black bottoms, and made off in the direction of Shipquay Street.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 139 of 06/07/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/