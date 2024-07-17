Man sustains serious head injuries in assault at Waterloo Place area of Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The assault occurred in the Waterloo Place area of the city at around 1.45am on Saturday, July 6.The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was reported to have been punched once by another man and was taken to hospital for treatment.Local policing Inspector Craig said: "We have since been updated that the victim suffered injuries which were much more serious than originally thought, and he remains in hospital with a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area that night who may have witnessed what occurred. It is believed that the man who threw the punch was wearing a white top and black bottoms, and made off in the direction of Shipquay Street.