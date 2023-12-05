A man was tasered and suffered a gash to his neck after being struck with a sharp object during an aggravated burglary in the Hazelbank area.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the Marianus Park on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “It was reported that at around 3pm, a number of men forced their way into the property.

“They assaulted the occupant with a type of Conducted Energy Device (CED) several times. He was also struck in the neck with a sharp object, causing a gash."

The incident is reported to have occurred in Marianus Park

The men took the victim’s phone and wallet before making off, police said.

"The man left the property and managed to signal a passing police car, who stopped and provided assistance.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1148 of 04/12/23.”