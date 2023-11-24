News you can trust since 1772

Man told he will go to prison for ‘longer and longer’ if he continues offending

A man who appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance has been told if he continues to offend in this way he will go to prison 'for longer and longer.'
By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

Matthew Curry (39) of Clon Elagh in Derry admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on October 31 this year.

The court heard that police were on patrol in the Cornshell Fields area and observed a vehicle travelling towards them before turning away at speed.

The driver was identified as Curry who PSNI officers knew to be a disqualified driver, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Michael Donaghey said his client had a bad record for this type of offence and recently 'the patience of the court had run out' and Curry was currently serving a sentence.

He was sentenced to 1 month in custody consecutive with the sentence he is already serving.