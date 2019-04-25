Man tries to hijack car with pregnant woman and two children present

A man jumped into a car last night and tried to hijack it while a woman who was five months pregnant and two children were present, police have said.

Detectives in Strand road are investigating the attempted hijacking last night, Wednesday, April 25, in the Synge Court area of Ballymagroarty area.

After receiving a report of the incident in the early hours of this morning police arrested a 49 year old man.

The PSNI confirmed that the woman was five months pregnant but stood her ground and was able to shout for assistance.

At around 12.50 a.m. last night police "received a report of a man entering the driver’s seat of a car whilst a female and two children were present."

He attempted to drive the car away but was unable to do so, he then proceeded to try and take the handbag from the women sitting in the passenger seat, however he fled the scene empty handed, the PSNI stated in a statement issued on Thursday.

The woman and children were left unharmed, the PSNI said.



A short time later police apprehended the suspect and he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including Attempted Hijacking, Attempted Robbery and In charge of a vehicle when unfit through drink or drugs.



Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "I would appeal to anyone in the area last night at around 12.50 a.m. and may have seen the incident to please get in contact with detectives in Strand Road by calling 101 quoting reference number 46 25/4/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."